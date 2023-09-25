逸耘居

科学

尽管神经系统简单，水母却拥有令人惊讶的学习能力

By曼波布雷西亚

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
尽管神经系统简单，水母却拥有令人惊讶的学习能力

A new study from the University of Copenhagen reveals that jellyfish have higher learning capabilities than previously believed, challenging the idea that more advanced nervous systems equate to greater learning potential. The researchers focused on the Caribbean box jellyfish, a species known for its venomous nature. Although these creatures possess only 1,000 nerve cells and lack a centralized brain, they are capable of complex learning processes. This discovery not only changes the understanding of the brain, but it also has implications for human cognitive functions and the study of dementia.

The prevailing scientific opinion was that animals with more advanced nervous systems had a higher capacity for learning. However, this study challenges that notion. Jellyfish and their relatives, collectively known as cnidarians, are among the earliest animals to develop nervous systems. Box jellyfish, which are known for living in Caribbean mangrove swamps and have 24 eyes, use their visual system to hunt for copepods among the roots.

Neurobiologist Anders Garm, who has been studying box jellyfish for over a decade, discovered that jellyfish can learn from their mistakes and modify their behavior. When approaching the mangrove roots, the jellyfish assess distances to determine when to turn away. This ability is crucial for their survival. The research team found that contrast, or the darkness of the root compared to the water, is key to distance assessment. Furthermore, the relationship between distance and contrast changes daily due to external factors like rainwater and wave action. The jellyfish can combine visual impressions and sensations to learn from each unsuccessful evasive maneuver.

These findings challenge previous beliefs about what animals with simple nervous systems are capable of. The study also identified the specific cells involved in advanced learning within the jellyfish. Understanding the mechanisms of learning in jellyfish could provide insights into cellular processes of learning in other animals. This research has potential implications for studying memory formation and may contribute to a better understanding and potential counteraction of dementia in the future.

来源：

– Study from the University of Copenhagen, published in Current Biology

