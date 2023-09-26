逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

天文学家揭示 TRAPPIST-1 系外行星系统

By曼波布雷西亚

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
天文学家揭示 TRAPPIST-1 系外行星系统

Astronomers from the Université de Montréal have made significant progress in studying the TRAPPIST-1 exoplanetary system. Their research focused on TRAPPIST-1 b, the exoplanet closest to the system’s star, and highlighted the importance of considering stellar activity when studying exoplanets. The researchers used the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) to observe TRAPPIST-1 b, capturing the planet during two transits. By analyzing the star’s light after it passed through the exoplanet’s atmosphere, they were able to determine the molecular composition. This technique, known as transmission spectroscopy, revealed the presence of stellar contamination, which can affect the measurements of an exoplanet’s atmosphere. Stellar contamination refers to the influence of the star’s own features, such as dark spots and bright faculae, on the measurements.

The team discovered compelling evidence that stellar contamination plays a crucial role in shaping the transmission spectra of TRAPPIST-1 b, and likely the other planets in the system. Stellar activity can create “ghost signals” that may mislead scientists into thinking they have detected specific molecules in the exoplanet’s atmosphere. This finding highlights the importance of considering stellar contamination when planning future observations of exoplanetary systems, especially those centered around red dwarf stars, which can be particularly active with starspots and flare events.

Based on their observations, the researchers ruled out the existence of cloud-free, hydrogen-rich atmospheres around TRAPPIST-1 b. However, they could not confidently exclude thinner atmospheres composed of water, carbon dioxide, methane, or an atmosphere similar to that of Saturn’s moon, Titan. These results align with previous observations using the JWST’s MIRI instrument, and demonstrate the effectiveness of Canada’s NIRISS instrument in probing for atmospheres on Earth-sized exoplanets.

Sources: Dynamite News

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

化石的发现最终揭示了三叶虫的神秘饮食

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

美国宇航局宇航员创下美国最长太空飞行记录

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

凯里伍德自然中心的收获月球步道

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

化石的发现最终揭示了三叶虫的神秘饮食

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员创下美国最长太空飞行记录

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

凯里伍德自然中心的收获月球步道

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

领先的神经外科医生表示，人工智能可以彻底改变脑外科手术

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论