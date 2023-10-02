逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

NASA 新视野号任务延长至 2029 年

By加布里埃尔博塔

2月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA 新视野号任务延长至 2029 年

NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft, known for its historic flyby of Pluto in 2015, has been granted a mission extension through 2029. The probe will focus on gathering heliophysics data starting in fiscal 2025, with the possibility of another flyby of a Kuiper Belt Object if a suitable candidate is identified.

The extension of the New Horizons mission will allow for further exploration of the heliosphere and provide opportunities for multidisciplinary scientific research. Nicola Fox, associate administrator for NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, stated that extending operations until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt is crucial for answering important questions about our solar system.

A review conducted in May 2022 acknowledged the value of proposed heliophysics and astrophysics investigations but suggested that the study of Kuiper Belt Objects may not significantly enhance knowledge. However, a two-year extension was later approved.

New Horizons’ principal investigator, Alan Stern, expressed his delight at the news and thanked everyone who supported the continuation of the mission. He expressed hope in finding another Kuiper Belt Object for examination and believed that the spacecraft’s power supply could last well into the 2030s.

While the mission extension is an exciting development, NASA has cautioned that sacrifices may be necessary to fund this prolonged operation. The agency will assess the budget impact of the extended mission, which may have implications for future projects.

The New Horizons spacecraft, built by the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, was launched in 2006. It has already surpassed its original nine and a half-year mission duration and remains the fifth spacecraft to venture beyond the boundaries of our solar system.

来源：
– NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft mission extension announcement
– Review of New Horizons mission [PDF]

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论