科学

新宇宙图集提供近 400,000 个星系的精确细节

By罗伯特·安德鲁

18月 2023日，XNUMX
A digital cosmic atlas known as the Siena Galaxy Atlas (SGA) has been created using data from three astronomical surveys conducted between 2014 and 2017. This atlas contains precise information on almost 400,000 galaxies in the vicinity of the Milky Way. In addition to being a valuable resource for astronomers, the atlas also features beautiful images that are accessible to the public online.

The SGA is an invaluable tool for astronomers as it allows them to identify patterns and categorize new discoveries, such as transient stars that flare and disappear. Moreover, it helps astronomers determine which objects are worthy of further investigation. The database must be continuously updated to keep up with new discoveries and advancements in telescope technology.

The SGA provides peak accuracy and contains a wealth of information about galaxy formation and evolution, the distribution of dark matter, and the propagation of gravitational waves through space. According to John Moustakas, the SGA project leader and a physics professor at Siena College, nearby large galaxies are particularly important for study as they offer detailed insights into galactic processes.

Mapping the night sky has been a practice dating back centuries with the creation of notable cosmic atlases such as the Catalogue des Nébuleuses et des Amas d’Étoiles and the New General Catalogue of Nebulae and Clusters of Stars. Unlike these historic atlases, the SGA relies on state-of-the-art digital images captured by advanced technology. The atlas was created using information from various telescopes and satellites, including the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) and NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) satellite.

One of the standout features of the SGA is its accuracy, thanks to highly sensitive instruments used in data collection. It is the first cosmic atlas to feature light profiles of galaxies, describing how the brightness changes from the center to the edge. The SGA eliminates previous issues with incorrect positions, sizes, shapes, and non-galactic entries in other compilations.

Astronomers can use the SGA data for various purposes, including studying how stars form in differently shaped galaxies and investigating the influence of dark matter on galactic positions and clustering. It can also help identify the sources of gravitational wave signals detected on Earth.

The release of this data is not only beneficial for scientific research but also allows the public to view and identify nearby galaxies. The SGA will be particularly useful for amateur astronomers seeking to learn more about the celestial targets they observe.

来源：
“科学美国人”: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/new-cosmic-atlas-holds-details-of-nearly-400-000-galaxies/
Journal of Astronomical Telescopes, Instruments, and Systems: https://www.spiedigitallibrary.org/journals/Journal-of-Astronomical-Telescopes-Instruments-and-Systems/volume-5/issue-02/024007/Siena-Galaxy-Atlas–a-large-public-galaxy-catalog-containing/10.1117/1.JATIS.5.2.024007.full

