大堡礁发现的珊瑚礁鱼新品种

By曼波布雷西亚

9月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers from the University of the Sunshine Coast have discovered a previously unknown species of coral reef fish in the southern waters of the Great Barrier Reef. Named the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby, the fish was found as part of a project mapping the changing biodiversity on and around Lady Elliot Island. The scientists also found several other unidentified marine creatures during their underwater surveys, including dwarf and pygmy gobies and damselfish, which they are now trying to confirm as new species.

Described as small and white with brown spots, yellow-orange bands, and a large sail-like first dorsal fin, the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby was found in a sand burrow that it shares with a pair of snapping shrimps. This discovery is particularly significant as it is rare to find a completely new fish species in plain sight on a reef.

The researchers believe that the Lady Elliot Shrimp Goby is likely to be present throughout the Capricorn-Bunker reefs and potentially widespread throughout the entire Great Barrier Reef. This discovery raises questions about how many more new species are waiting to be uncovered and emphasizes the importance of ongoing biodiversity research.

The Leaf to Reef project, which aims to protect critical habitats in the Great Barrier Reef, has been instrumental in uncovering these new species. Marine biologist Associate Professor Kathy Townsend, who leads the project, emphasizes the importance of new species research in identifying ecosystems in need of protection.

The research team will undergo a complicated and lengthy process to confirm these new discoveries as new species, including genetic comparisons and consultation with global experts. Lady Elliot Island plays a vital role as a wildlife refuge and shelter for tropical species moving south to escape warming oceans.

