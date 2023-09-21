对月球上水冰的估计是否太高？

A recent study led by Dr. Raluca Rufu from the Southwest Research Institute indicates that the Moon’s permanently shadowed regions (PSRs), some of the coldest spots in the solar system, may not be as old as previously believed. These PSRs, located at the Moon’s poles, are areas where sunlight never reaches the floors of deep craters, trapping volatile chemicals, including water ice.

The team’s calculations suggest that most of the Moon’s PSRs are no more than around 3.4 billion years old and may contain relatively young deposits of water ice. This finding has significant implications for our understanding of water resources on the Moon, which are considered crucial for sustainable lunar exploration and future space missions.

The presence of water ice on the Moon has long been of interest to scientists. Its potential as a resource for astronauts could enable the production of rocket propellant and sustain life-support systems. However, the age of the PSRs, where water ice is thought to be trapped, was previously estimated to be much older.

If the PSRs are indeed younger than previously thought, it would mean that current estimates of water ice on the Moon may be overestimated. This raises questions about the feasibility of using these resources for future lunar missions. Further research and exploration will be needed to determine the true extent and availability of water ice on the Moon.

The study conducted by Dr. Raluca Rufu and her team highlights the need for continued scientific investigation of the Moon’s PSRs. Understanding the age and composition of these regions is essential for planning future missions and utilizing lunar resources effectively.

