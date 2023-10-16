逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

国际团队开发 3D 打印肿瘤模型来治疗复杂癌症

By曼波布雷西亚

16月 2023日，XNUMX
国际团队开发 3D 打印肿瘤模型来治疗复杂癌症

An interdisciplinary team of researchers, led by the University of Waterloo, has successfully created a 3D-printed tumour model that has the potential to improve the treatment of complex cancers. The innovative technique combines bioprinting technologies and synthetic structures, known as microfluidic chips, to create a more accurate representation of heterogeneous tumours.

Heterogeneous tumours consist of multiple types of cancer cells that are dispersed in unpredictable patterns. Traditional methods of studying these tumours involved extracting cells from a biopsy and growing them in flat petri dishes. However, researchers discovered that this 2D model did not accurately capture the complexity of tumours inside the body.

The team’s research, published in Scientific Reports, describes the development of a 3D-printed tumour model that not only mimics the intricate structure of a tumour but also replicates its surrounding environment. This model allows scientists to better understand and test different modes of treatment, such as various chemotherapy drugs.

To create the 3D-printed tumour model, the researchers first fabricated polymer microfluidic chips that mimic the flow of blood and other fluids surrounding a patient’s tumour. They then cultivated multiple types of cancer cells and suspended them in a custom bioink that provides nutrients to keep the cell cultures alive. Using an extrusion bioprinter, the team layered the different types of cancer cells onto the microfluidic chips, resulting in a living, 3D-printed tumour model.

One area of focus for the team is breast cancer, which is considered one of the most complex cancers due to its varied cell types when it metastasizes. By creating complex models of breast cancer, researchers can gain a better understanding of the disease and develop more effective treatment plans.

The development of this 3D-printed tumour model represents a significant advancement in the field of cancer research and treatment. It allows for faster, less expensive, and less invasive methods of testing treatment options for severe conditions like late-stage cancer.

来源：
– Scientific Reports: ‘Controlled tumour heterogeneity in a co-culture system by 3D bio-printed tumour-on-chip model’
– University of Waterloo: ‘3D printed tumour allows better understanding of complex cancer’
– Moghimi, N., et al. (2022). Controlled tumour heterogeneity in a co-culture system by 3D bio-printed tumour-on-chip model. Scientific Reports, 12(1), 663.

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

总部图书馆导航

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

关于古代微生物及其生存的新发现

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

国际观测月之夜将在贝克斯菲尔德举办

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

总部图书馆导航

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

关于古代微生物及其生存的新发现

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

国际观测月之夜将在贝克斯菲尔德举办

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

新研究证实墨西哥湾流正在减弱，威胁全球气候

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论