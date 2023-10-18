逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

尼安德特人：有艺术气质、爱冒险、擅长烹饪

By曼波布雷西亚

18月 2023日，XNUMX
尼安德特人：有艺术气质、爱冒险、擅长烹饪

Chunky creatures with limited intelligence and no flair? Think again. Recent studies have revealed that Neanderthals were far more fascinating than previously believed. Contrary to popular misconception, Neanderthals not only hunted Eurasian cave lions, but they also possessed the ability to start fires and prepare delicious meals. Additionally, these hominids adorned their bodies with artistic ornaments, challenging the notion that they were primitive creatures.

Archaeological excavations at Gruta de Oliveira in central Portugal between 1989 and 2012 shed light on Neanderthal habits during the Middle Paleolithic era. The discoveries included evidence of hearths, circular structures filled with residues such as charred bones, burnt wood, ash, and cooked animals like goats, deer, horses, and even rhinos and turtles. Other excavations in caves near Cartagena, Spain, uncovered remains of fish, mollusks, mussels, and roasted pine nuts.

While archaeologists have long known about Neanderthals’ use of fire, the recent study confirms that they deliberately started and maintained these fires for cooking purposes. The findings suggest that fire played a fundamental role in their daily lives and made their caves more comfortable.

Although it is still unclear how exactly Neanderthals kindled these fires, researchers propose that they likely used flint rocks to create sparks. These similarities between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens living in the same region during that period indicate that Neanderthals were not a different species but a distinct form of humans.

This new understanding of Neanderthals challenges the outdated notion that they were unintelligent and uncultured. They were capable hunters, skilled chefs, and even artists. As we continue to piece together their story, it is clear that Neanderthals were not so different from us after all.

来源：
– Study on Neanderthal use of fire: Citation to be added
– Excavations at Gruta de Oliveira: Citation to be added

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

计算机模型揭示了高山冰盖 120,000 万年来的演变

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新卫星图像揭示了“火环”日环食

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

美国宇航局的洞察号着陆器发现了火星上有记录以来最大的地震

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

计算机模型揭示了高山冰盖 120,000 万年来的演变

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新卫星图像揭示了“火环”日环食

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的洞察号着陆器发现了火星上有记录以来最大的地震

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

石墨烯的新发现：非常规磁性和铁谷性

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论