科学

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

2月 2023日，XNUMX
纳米技术的教训：包容性人工智能发展的重要性

In a recent commentary published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology, scholars highlight the parallels between nanotechnology and artificial intelligence (AI) regarding responsible and beneficial development. Twenty years ago, nanotechnology faced similar challenges in ensuring its responsible development and addressing public concerns, such as the possibility of a “gray goo” scenario. However, the lessons learned from nanotechnology seem to be missing in the field of AI.

The excitement and fear surrounding nanotechnology in the late 1990s and early 2000s led to increased investment and claims of a “next industrial revolution.” However, concerns arose that there could be a backlash similar to what was experienced with genetically modified crops if nanotechnology was handled poorly. Nonprofit organizations and public protests expressed concerns about the safety, downsides, and lack of understanding surrounding nanotechnology.

Similarly, today’s AI developments face concerns about job displacement and existential risks. The early 2000s also saw a focus on tangible challenges related to the safe development of nanotechnology, including health and environmental impacts, social and ethical issues, regulation, and the need for collaboration with the public and stakeholders.

Despite the complexity of the nanotechnology development landscape, initiatives emerged through broad engagement with experts and stakeholders, addressing various challenges and laying the foundation for the growth of nanotechnology. This inclusive approach led to advances in nanoscale science and engineering, benefiting technologies that people rely on today.

In contrast, AI development today lacks the same level of diversity and engagement. The absence of inclusive participation by a wide range of stakeholders and experts outside the domain of AI is seen as a mistake. It is believed that although they may not have the same technical expertise, policymakers and the public can understand the implications of AI and contribute diverse perspectives and expertise necessary for its successful development.

Lessons from the responsible development of nanotechnology suggest that inclusive engagement is crucial for AI’s long-term success. The involvement of diverse experts and stakeholders can help address societal concerns, ensure ethical considerations, and enhance the beneficial impact of AI technologies.

