大自然的创造力：不同植物种类多样化生产苯并恶嗪类化合物

By罗伯特·安德鲁

9月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology have discovered that benzoxazinoids, special compounds derived from indole, are produced by various plant species in different ways. Benzoxazinoids are ecologically important because they act as defense mechanisms against herbivores and possess antimicrobial properties.

The biosynthesis of benzoxazinoids in maize has been known since the 1990s, but their presence in other plant species puzzled scientists. The research team, led by Tobias Köllner, aimed to investigate whether the ability to produce benzoxazinoids evolved independently in different species.

To study this, the researchers examined two distantly related eudicot plant species: the golden dead-nettle Lamium galebodolon and the zebra plant Aphelandra squarrosa. They compared the compounds and genes expressed in these species with closely related species that do not produce benzoxazinoids. Through this approach, they identified candidate genes that may play a role in the production of these compounds.

Surprisingly, the team found that the benzoxazinoid metabolic pathway evolved independently in maize and the two species under investigation. They discovered that different enzyme classes and unrelated enzyme families of cytochrome P450 were recruited, indicating a diverse range of enzymes involved in the same reactions. This flexibility in plant metabolism highlights nature’s ability to invent different strategies for producing the same chemical compounds.

The researchers’ findings, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shed light on the evolutionary history of benzoxazinoids and demonstrate the adaptability of plant metabolism. Furthermore, they hope to continue investigating the biosynthesis of benzoxazinoids in additional plant families.

Source: Phys.org, Max Planck Society

