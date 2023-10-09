逸耘居

科学

美国宇航局帕克太阳探测器创下飞越太阳的新速度记录

By曼波布雷西亚

9月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has achieved a record-breaking speed of 635,266 kilometers per hour, making it the fastest human-made object ever. This milestone was reached during the spacecraft’s 17th loop around the Sun. The previous record of 586,000 kilometers per hour was set during the 10th solar flyby earlier this year.

In addition to its impressive speed, the Parker Solar Probe has also reached a record proximity to the Sun, coming within 7.26 million kilometers of the star’s surface. This surpasses its own previous record and provides valuable data about the outer corona, the Sun’s outermost layer.

The main objective of the Parker Solar Probe, launched in 2018, is to investigate the mystery of coronal heating. Scientists have long been puzzled by why the corona is hotter than the layers immediately below it. By completing 24 loops around the Sun by 2025, the probe aims to shed light on this phenomenon.

One of the significant aspects of the mission is the spacecraft’s ability to make direct observations from within the corona. This will allow scientists to better understand the Sun’s atmosphere and gain insights into the solar wind, which is the constant outflow of solar material from the Sun at a speed of one million miles per hour.

The Parker Solar Probe’s observations will also contribute to understanding how solar eruptions can pose risks to astronauts and space technology by studying the energetic particles produced during these events.

To protect itself from the extreme conditions near the Sun, the probe is equipped with a 4.5-inch-thick carbon-composite shield. This shield keeps the scientific instruments at room temperature. Other crucial systems onboard the spacecraft include a solar array cooling system and fault management systems.

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe is a critical mission that aims to unravel the mysteries of the Sun and its effects on our planet and space exploration. By collecting valuable data about the corona, solar wind, and solar eruptions, scientists hope to improve our understanding and ability to predict space weather phenomena.

定义：

  • 电晕： The outermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, which is hotter than the layers below.
  • Solar wind: The constant outflow of solar material from the Sun at a speed of one million miles per hour.

来源：

  • 科学直接
  • Space.com

