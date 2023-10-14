逸耘居

美国宇航局成功发射普赛克任务探索富含金属的小行星

NASA has achieved a successful launch of the Psyche mission, which aims to explore an asteroid abundant in valuable metals such as gold, diamond, and platinum. The Psyche spacecraft was launched on October 13 at 10:19 AM EDT from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, atop a Falcon Heavy rocket.

This marks a significant milestone for SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy as it is the first interplanetary mission for the rocket and also its first science mission for NASA’s Launch Services Program. The Falcon Heavy’s two side boosters successfully landed back on Earth at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, making it the fourth landing for each booster.

The spacecraft will embark on a six-year journey covering a distance of approximately 3.6 billion kilometers to reach the asteroid named Psyche, which orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. This mission will offer NASA the opportunity to explore a world composed primarily of metal, specifically iron cores.

During the approximately six-year journey, NASA will conduct the first optical communications demonstration beyond the Moon using its Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) technology. DSOC will operate during the first two years of the mission and enable optical communications at far greater distances than previously possible.

In addition to DSOC, the Psyche spacecraft is equipped with several instruments, including two multispectral imagers, two magnetometers, and a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer. These instruments will aid in mapping and studying the composition of the asteroid upon arrival.

The Psyche spacecraft is expected to reach the asteroid Psyche in 2029, after a solar electric-powered cruise. It will spend 26 months in orbit around the asteroid, conducting extensive studies to enhance our understanding of the formation of planetary cores.

来源：NASA、SpaceX

