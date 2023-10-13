逸耘居

NASA 的 Psyche 宇宙飞船利用激光技术进行了令人兴奋的实验

13月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on its mission to study the metal-rich asteroid with the same name. In addition to conducting scientific research on the asteroid, the spacecraft will also test a groundbreaking laser technology called the Deep Space Optical Communications project (DSOC). This experimental technology aims to transmit large amounts of data to and from faraway spacecraft, providing much-improved data rates compared to traditional radio communications. DSOC has the potential to revolutionize future missions, allowing for the transmission of high-resolution images and videos from Mars, for example.

The DSOC system consists of a near-infrared laser transceiver and a photon-counting camera, which are housed in a sunshade on the Psyche spacecraft. The laser transceiver will transmit data using a 4-watt laser, while the camera will receive low-rate data from Earth. This technology will be tested about 20 days after launch, although it will primarily serve as a technology demonstration. The mission data collected by Psyche will be relayed using conventional radio communications.

DSOC faces several challenges, including the need to precisely aim the laser beam at a receiving station on Earth while compensating for the weakening signal over vast distances. To receive the weak laser signals, superconducting nanowire detectors, kept at a freezing temperature of 1 degree Kelvin, will be used. These detectors will convert the photons into electrical pulses, which will then be processed to extract the information in the signal.

If successful, the DSOC system will enable data transmission at a much higher capacity than traditional radio systems, offering megabytes of data per second instead of kilobytes. This technology will be crucial as the data demands for space missions continue to grow. While the current Deep Space Network of antennas supports radio communications, new infrastructure is needed for optical lasers. NASA is working on developing the necessary ground systems to support DSOC, including a high-power laser transmitter and the use of the 200-inch Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory for receiving high-rate data from the spacecraft.

However, one limitation of optical lasers is their vulnerability to natural phenomena such as clouds, smoke, and haze. Cloud coverage can interfere with the transmission of optical signals, making radio communications a necessary backup for future missions that utilize optical lasers.

The Psyche spacecraft’s mission signifies the latest efforts in asteroid exploration, following the successful OSIRIS-REx sample return from Bennu. As NASA continues to push the boundaries of space exploration, DSOC represents a significant step in enabling high-bandwidth data transmission from distant destinations like Mars.

Sources: NASA, NASA/JPL-Caltech, Caltech/Palomar Observatory

