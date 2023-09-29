逸耘居

美国宇航局的毅力号火星车捕获了正在行动的火星尘暴

曼波布雷西亚

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美国宇航局的毅力号火星车捕获了正在行动的火星尘暴

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured a stunning video of a Martian dust devil moving across the western rim of Mars’ Jezero Crater. The video, composed of 21 frames taken four seconds apart and sped up 20 times, shows the dust devil moving in an east to west direction at a speed of about 12 mph (19 kph). The footage provides valuable insights into these atmospheric phenomena that play a role in dust redistribution on the planet.

Dust devils on Mars are weaker and smaller compared to tornadoes on Earth. However, they serve as mechanisms for moving dust around the Martian surface. Scientists study these phenomena to gain a better understanding of the Martian atmosphere and enhance weather models. By analyzing the imagery captured by Perseverance, mission scientists determined that the dust devil was approximately 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) away from the rover, specifically at a location referred to as “Thorofare Ridge.” They estimated its width to be around 200 feet (60 meters).

Although only the lower portion of the swirling vortex is visible in the camera frame, the scientists were able to estimate its full height using the shadow it cast. Based on this shadow, they suggest that the dust devil could be approximately 1.2 miles (2 kilometers) in height if it were a vertical column.

Dust devils are a common occurrence on Mars, but their appearance at specific locations cannot be predicted. To monitor these phenomena, Perseverance and its fellow rover, Curiosity, regularly capture images in black-and-white, reducing the amount of data sent back to Earth.

Perseverance’s mission on Mars goes beyond studying dust devils. It aims to search for signs of ancient microbial life and provide insights into the planet’s geology and past climate. Additionally, Perseverance will be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith for a future return to Earth.

(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

定义：
– Martian dust devil: A whirlwind or vortex of wind on the surface of Mars, composed of dust and sand particles.
– Jezero Crater: A crater on Mars where NASA’s Perseverance Rover is exploring.
– Navcams: Navigation cameras on the Perseverance rover that capture imagery for navigation purposes.
– Dust devils: Atmospheric phenomena on Mars that move and redistribute dust. Dust devils on Mars are weaker and smaller compared to tornadoes on Earth.

来源：
NASA Perseverance Mars Mission: mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/
NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory: www.jpl.nasa.gov

