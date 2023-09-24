逸耘居

美国宇航局奥西里斯-雷克斯任务登陆犹他州收集的小行星样本

By罗伯特·安德鲁

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
After a remarkable seven-year journey through space, a space capsule carrying NASA’s first asteroid samples has successfully landed in the Utah desert. This significant achievement marked the conclusion of the Osiris-Rex mission, which aimed to collect rubble and dust samples from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu.

The capsule was released by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft approximately 63,000 miles (100,000km) away from Earth. Hurtling towards our planet at an astounding speed of about 27,650mph (44,500km/h), it touched down on the military’s Utah Test and Training Range just before 11 am ET (4 pm BST) on Sunday.

Shortly after the capsule’s release, the spacecraft itself, about the size of a transit van, reversed course and departed from Earth towards its new mission. It is expected to explore another asteroid named Apophis, with an estimated travel time of six years for the spacecraft to reach its destination.

The scientists involved in the Osiris-Rex mission believe that the collected samples are remnants of the building blocks from the early days of our solar system. By studying these samples, they hope to gain valuable insights into the origins of Earth and life itself.

The Osiris-Rex mission, which stands for “origins, spectral interpretation, resource identification, security-regolith explorer,” was launched in 2016 with a budget of $1 billion. After reaching Bennu in 2018, the spacecraft utilized a long stick vacuum to gather dust and pebbles from the asteroid’s surface in 2020. Over the course of its journey, the spacecraft has traveled an impressive 4 billion miles (6.2 billion kilometers).

Nasa’s recovery effort in Utah involves helicopters and a temporary clean room set up at the range. Following the successful retrieval of the samples, they are scheduled to be flown to a new laboratory at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on Monday.

This remarkable milestone in space exploration opens up new opportunities for understanding the origins of our solar system and providing insights into the formation of Earth and life on our planet.

来源：
–美联社

