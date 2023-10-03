逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜的新图像揭示了猎户座星云的详细视图

3月 2023日，XNUMX
詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜的新图像揭示了猎户座星云的详细视图

A stunning new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope provides an unprecedented view of the Orion Nebula, showcasing its intricate details and beauty. The image, taken with the telescope’s powerful infrared cameras, offers astronomers a glimpse into the birthplace of stars.

One of the significant findings from this image is the presence of JUMBOs (Jupiter-sized Unassociated Moving Background Objects). These peculiar objects, with a size comparable to Jupiter, exhibit characteristics that are neither similar to planets nor stars.

Traditionally, scientists classified celestial objects into two main categories: planets and stars. However, the discovery of JUMBOs challenges this classification system. These enigmatic objects have captured the attention of astronomers, who are keen to unravel their nature and origin.

The James Webb Space Telescope has proven to be an invaluable tool for observing astronomical phenomena far beyond the capabilities of previous telescopes. Equipped with state-of-the-art infrared imaging technology, it allows scientists to penetrate the dense interstellar dust within the Orion Nebula, revealing intricate details and previously unseen features.

The Orion Nebula, located approximately 1,500 light-years away from Earth, is a stellar nursery where new stars are born. The newly released image provides scientists with a clearer understanding of the ongoing star formation processes within this nebula, shedding light on the complex mechanisms behind the birth and evolution of stars.

As astronomers continue to study the Orion Nebula and its JUMBOs, they hope to uncover further insights into the mysteries of the universe. The James Webb Space Telescope’s ability to capture detailed images and observe celestial objects in new wavelengths opens doors for exploration and discovery, enabling researchers to expand our knowledge of the cosmos.

来源：
– Jonathan Chadwick, Mail Online, October 3, 2023

By 加布里埃尔博塔

