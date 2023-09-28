逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

NASA 的 Artemis II 月球火箭通过集成 RS-25 发动机达到里程碑

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA 的 Artemis II 月球火箭通过集成 RS-25 发动机达到里程碑

NASA’s Artemis II Moon rocket has achieved a significant milestone as all four RS-25 engines have been successfully integrated into the core stage at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. This marks the inaugural crewed mission within the Artemis program, signaling progress towards the agency’s goal of returning humans to the lunar surface.

The integration process began on September 11th, with technicians affixing the first engine to the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket core stage. The second, third, and fourth engines were subsequently installed on September 15th, 19th, and 20th, respectively. Collaborating with NASA on this achievement were Aerojet Rocketdyne, the primary contractor for the RS-25 engines, and Boeing, the lead contractor for the core stage.

The next phase for the teams involved securing the engines to the stage and seamlessly integrating the propulsion and electrical systems within the structure. The SLS core stage, standing at an impressive height of 212 feet, serves as the foundation of the Moon rocket. Its two propellant tanks hold over 733,000 gallons of super-chilled liquid propellant that will feed the four RS-25 engines. Additionally, the stage houses the flight computers, avionics, and electrical systems, acting as the central nervous system of the rocket.

During the Artemis II mission, the RS-25 engines will collectively generate a remarkable 2 million pounds of thrust, propelling the crew beyond low-Earth orbit for their lunar journey. This mission represents a crucial step towards NASA’s overarching goal of landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon.

The SLS core stage plays a pivotal role in NASA’s deep space exploration strategy, working in tandem with the Orion spacecraft and the lunar Gateway orbiting the Moon. Together with commercial human landing systems, these elements are key to enabling sustained human presence on the lunar surface. Notably, the SLS stands as the sole rocket capable of delivering Orion, astronauts, and essential supplies to the Moon in a single mission.

Overall, the successful integration of the RS-25 engines into the core stage of NASA’s Artemis II Moon rocket represents a significant advancement towards the agency’s ambition of returning astronauts to the Moon and paving the way for a new era of lunar exploration.

来源：
NASA – https://www.nasa.gov/

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

OSIRIS-REx 任务：检查小行星贝努的样本

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

COSPAR 推出新的小型卫星能力建设计划

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

美国宇航局的哈勃望远镜捕捉到在太空中奔跑的恒星爆炸的残余物

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

OSIRIS-REx 任务：检查小行星贝努的样本

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

COSPAR 推出新的小型卫星能力建设计划

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的哈勃望远镜捕捉到在太空中奔跑的恒星爆炸的残余物

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 Psyche 宇宙飞船因推进器问题而延误

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论