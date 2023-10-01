逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

NASA 在 Instagram 上分享超新星遗迹的迷人视频

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

1月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA 在 Instagram 上分享超新星遗迹的迷人视频

NASA continues to captivate and educate its audience through the stunning images and videos it shares on social media. In a recent Instagram post, NASA showcased a time-lapse video of the Cygnus Loop, the remnants of a star’s supernova explosion.

The video, posted on NASA’s dedicated Hubble Space Telescope page, illustrates the expansion of the shock front of the remnant as it travels into interstellar space at incredible speeds. The caption accompanying the video provides further details about the images captured in 2001 and 2020, showing an orange ribbon of light expanding against the backdrop of black space dotted with stars.

The video quickly went viral, garnering close to 1.4 million views and numerous comments from Instagram users. Some expressed awe at the beauty of the explosion, while others wondered if the colors in the video were enhanced or if they represented the visible spectrum.

NASA’s social media presence plays a crucial role in not only captivating its audience but also educating them about the wonders of the universe. By sharing such mesmerizing content, NASA continues to inspire and ignite curiosity about space exploration.

来源：
NASA’s Instagram
印度斯坦时报

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

新型火星车将探索这颗红色星球

2月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

美国宇航局的哈勃太空望远镜捕捉到明亮的原恒星喷流的令人惊叹的图像

2月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

解开早期胚胎发育的秘密

2月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

新型火星车将探索这颗红色星球

2月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的哈勃太空望远镜捕捉到明亮的原恒星喷流的令人惊叹的图像

2月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

解开早期胚胎发育的秘密

2月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

游泳机器人旨在对抗对人类健康的威胁

2月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论