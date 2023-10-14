逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局在小行星样本中发现水和碳

By罗伯特·安德鲁

14月 2023日，XNUMX
美国宇航局在小行星样本中发现水和碳

NASA has made a significant breakthrough in its study of an asteroid sample that recently landed on Earth. The space agency has identified two crucial components in the black asteroid pieces collected from the ancient asteroid Bennu – water and carbon. This discovery marks the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever brought back to our planet.

During the unveiling of the sample at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, NASA administrator Bill Nelson expressed excitement about the findings. Carbon, which is vital for all life on Earth, accounted for nearly 5% of the sample’s total weight. It existed in both organic and mineral forms. Additionally, water was found to be locked within the crystal structure of clay minerals.

Scientists believe that the presence of water-carrying asteroids that collided with Earth billions of years ago is responsible for the existence of oceans, lakes, and rivers on our planet. Carbon, on the other hand, plays a crucial role in the formation of proteins, enzymes, and genetic components like DNA and RNA.

The discovery was made through a preliminary analysis using scanning electron microscopy, X-ray computed tomography, and other techniques. This successful collection of the asteroid sample is a significant milestone for NASA, as it is the first US mission to retrieve a sample from an asteroid.

The Bennu asteroid, named after an ancient Egyptian deity, is considered a “primordial artifact preserved in the vacuum of space.” Its orbit intersects with Earth’s, making it a convenient target for study. The sample, weighing approximately 250 grams, far surpasses the amount returned by previous Japanese missions to asteroids.

NASA plans to preserve at least 70% of the sample at the Johnson Space Center for future examination, continuing the tradition started during the Apollo era with Moon rocks.

Overall, NASA’s latest accomplishment provides valuable insights into the composition of asteroids and their potential influence on the development of habitable planets like Earth.

来源：
– NASA Administrator Bill Nelson at the Johnson Space Center in Houston
– NASA’s analysis involving scanning electron microscopy, X-ray computed tomography, and more.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

小学助教因缺乏周末治疗而中风去世

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

超过 100 种哺乳动物被发现会发光，其中包括猫

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

漩涡星系：银河相遇

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

小学助教因缺乏周末治疗而中风去世

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

超过 100 种哺乳动物被发现会发光，其中包括猫

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

漩涡星系：银河相遇

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

我们脚下的声音：通过声学模式揭示岩石稳定性

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论