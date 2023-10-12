逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家在小行星样本中发现丰富的水和碳，支持生命起源理论

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家在小行星样本中发现丰富的水和碳，支持生命起源理论

A recent analysis of a sample collected from the surface of the near-Earth asteroid Bennu has revealed the presence of abundant water and carbon, according to the US space agency NASA. These findings provide further evidence for the theory that life on Earth may have originated from outer space. NASA administrator Bill Nelson referred to the sample as “the biggest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth.”

The preliminary analysis involved scanning the sample using various techniques, including electron microscopy and X-ray computed tomography. The results suggest the possibility of additional discoveries that could support the hypothesis that celestial objects such as comets, asteroids, and meteorites seeded early Earth with the necessary ingredients for life.

NASA emphasized the significance of studying the secrets within the rocks and dust from Bennu. These insights could shed light on the formation of our solar system, the potential seeding of precursor materials for life on Earth, and the need to prevent asteroid collisions with our planet.

The sample, collected by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during a seven-year roundtrip mission, was contained in a sealed capsule that was parachuted back to Earth last month. Although attendees of the event were not able to view the samples firsthand, images showed a collection of charcoal-colored rocks, pebbles, and dust from the outer portion of the sample storage canister.

Further examination of the sample revealed a high concentration of carbon, crucial for life on Earth, along with water molecules locked within clay fibers. Scientists also identified iron minerals, suggesting a water-rich environment during its formation. The asteroid Bennu, known as a rubble pile, holds valuable clues about the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth.

来源：

–  URL 1: Original article on NASA’s findings.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论