科学

美国宇航局公布了有史以来返回地球的最大小行星土壤样本

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

11月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA has revealed to the public the largest soil sample ever brought back to Earth from an asteroid. The sample was collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during a mission to the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. This marks only the third time that an asteroid sample has been returned to Earth for analysis, and it is by far the largest.

Bennu, like other asteroids, is a relic of the early solar system. Its chemistry and mineralogy have remained relatively unchanged since its formation, about 4.5 billion years ago. Therefore, studying this sample can provide valuable insights into the origins and development of rocky planets, including Earth, and potentially the evolution of life.

The return capsule containing the Bennu sample was examined in a controlled environment at the Utah Test and Training range before being transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston. There, the inner canister of the capsule was opened, allowing the samples to be distributed to scientists in laboratories around the world.

The initial estimated weight of the sample was between 100 to 250 grams (3.5 to 8.8 ounces), but NASA is expected to announce a more precise measurement. The agency will also confirm whether the goal of collecting a pristine sample, free of terrestrial contamination, was achieved. Additionally, physical characteristics such as density, color, and composition will be revealed.

Previous asteroid samples returned to Earth have already yielded significant findings. For example, samples from the asteroid Ryugu, collected by Japan’s Hayabusa2 mission in 2020, contained organic compounds that support the hypothesis that celestial objects seeded Earth with the building blocks of life.

The OSIRIS-REx mission began in 2016 and arrived at Bennu in 2018. After nearly two years of orbiting the asteroid, the spacecraft successfully collected the sample from its surface in October 2020. NASA’s future plans include a mission to another asteroid called Psyche, which is believed to be the core of a protoplanet and the largest metallic object in the solar system.

来源：
– Reuters: NASA unveils largest-ever soil sample from asteroid
– NASA: OSIRIS-REx Mission Page

