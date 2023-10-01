逸耘居

新视野号任务：探索冥王星及更远的地方

The New Horizons spacecraft, launched in January 2006, made history as the first dedicated interplanetary mission to observe Pluto and its moon Charon from orbit. Its groundbreaking observations revealed that Pluto is geologically active, contradicting the definition of a planet by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), which had demoted Pluto from its planetary status.

After executing a gravity assist maneuver around Jupiter in 2007, New Horizons finally reached its destination, Pluto, in 2015. Following its successful observations of Pluto, the spacecraft continued its journey to study the Kuiper Belt Object (KBO) Arrokoth, providing valuable insights into the early stages of our Solar System.

New Horizons still has sufficient fuel to operate until at least 2030, and it is expected to leave the Kuiper belt between 2028 and 2029. However, scientists plan to put the spacecraft into an extended low-activity mode of operations after 2025. This will allow New Horizons to collect important heliophysics data from its unique vantage point, as the spacecraft experiences incredibly dark skies that enable it to measure the darkness of space itself.

NASA has made the decision to extend the operations of New Horizons until the spacecraft exits the Kuiper Belt. This decision was based on the mission’s potential to answer important questions about our heliosphere and provide unprecedented opportunities for multidisciplinary scientific research. Nicola Fox, Associate Administrator at the NASA Science Mission Directorate, stated that the New Horizons mission holds a unique position that will continue to contribute valuable insights to the scientific community.

As scientists anticipate future discoveries beyond the Kuiper Belt, they are actively searching for a suitable candidate for another flyby in this region. New Horizons has paved the way for further exploration and continues to be a vital asset in our quest to understand the mysteries of our Solar System.

