逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

探索 Arp 107：星系碰撞

By罗伯特·安德鲁

2月 2023日，XNUMX
探索 Arp 107：星系碰撞

In the vast expanse of space, the Hubble Space Telescope continues to capture stunning images that offer valuable insights into the cosmos. Recently, NASA highlighted an image of a celestial phenomenon known as Arp 107, showcasing a pair of interacting galaxies. This particular image sheds light on the fascinating nature of Seyfert galaxies and the processes behind galactic collisions.

Arp 107, located approximately 465 million light years away from Earth, presents an intriguing sight. It consists of a Seyfert galaxy on the left and a smaller companion galaxy on the right. Seyfert galaxies are characterized by their active nuclei, which house supermassive black holes. These active nuclei emit immense amounts of energy, yet the brightness does not overshadow the intricate details in the structure of the galaxy.

The Hubble image reveals the spiraling whorls within Arp 107, where intense star formation occurs. These regions are accompanied by a “bridge” that connects the smaller companion galaxy to the larger Seyfert galaxy. This bridge is formed by the gravitational forces exerted by the larger galaxy on the surrounding dust and gas.

The significance of the Hubble Space Telescope’s observations lies in its ability to capture the entire galaxy, providing a comprehensive view of the processes taking place within Arp 107. These observations allow scientists to study the star formation, dust lanes, and overall structure of the galaxy.

As we continue to explore the wonders of space, instruments like the Hubble Space Telescope play a crucial role in expanding our knowledge and understanding of the universe. Arp 107 serves as a captivating example of the intricate interactions and dynamic processes that occur within galaxies.

来源：
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/arptrio/arp-107-interacting-galaxies

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯望远镜在遥远的行星上发现了潜在的生命迹象

4月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论