逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究发现狗可以帮助减轻儿童的压力水平

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新研究发现狗可以帮助减轻儿童的压力水平

A recent study conducted by researchers at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has found that owning a dog can have significant benefits for reducing stress levels in children. The study, which involved 643 children ranging in age from 7 to 12, found that children who had a pet dog experienced lower levels of stress compared to those who did not have a dog.

The researchers measured stress levels using a commonly used instrument called the Perceived Stress Scale (PSS), which assesses the degree to which individuals perceive their lives as stressful. The results showed that children who owned a dog had significantly lower PSS scores, indicating lower levels of perceived stress, compared to children without a dog.

Experts believe that the presence of a dog can provide children with a sense of comfort and companionship, leading to a decrease in stress levels. Dogs are known for their ability to provide emotional support, and previous studies have shown that interacting with animals can increase levels of oxytocin, a hormone associated with feelings of relaxation and well-being.

Furthermore, owning a dog may also promote physical activity and social interaction, which could further contribute to reducing stress in children. Taking care of a dog involves regular walks and playtime, which can provide children with an opportunity to engage in physical activity and spend time outdoors. Additionally, dogs can serve as a conversation starter and help facilitate social interactions, which are important for overall well-being.

While further research is needed to fully understand the mechanisms behind the stress-reducing effects of dogs on children, these findings highlight the potential benefits of pet ownership in promoting mental health and well-being in young individuals. If you have a child experiencing high levels of stress, considering getting a dog may be a worthwhile option to explore.

来源：
– The Perceived Stress Scale (PSS): Cohen, S., Kamarck, T., & Mermelstein, R. (1983). A global measure of perceived stress. Journal of Health and Social Behavior, 24(4), 385-396.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

利用光与植物交流

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

国际空间站的未来：美国宇航局计划控制脱轨

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

ISRO准备恢复与Chandrayaan-3着陆器的通讯

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

利用光与植物交流

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

国际空间站的未来：美国宇航局计划控制脱轨

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

ISRO准备恢复与Chandrayaan-3着陆器的通讯

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

当阳光返回月球南极时，印度空间研究组织正在等待维克拉姆着陆器的信号确认

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论