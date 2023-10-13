逸耘居

美国宇航局的普赛克宇宙飞船开始前往金属覆盖的小行星的任务

13月 2023日，XNUMX
Nasa’s Psyche spacecraft has embarked on a six-year journey to explore a rare metal-covered asteroid, marking the first-ever mission to a metal world. The asteroid, known as Psyche, is believed to be the remnants of an early planet’s core and could provide valuable insights into the inner workings of Earth and other rocky planets.

The spacecraft was launched by SpaceX from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida and is set to reach the asteroid in 2029. Psyche is the largest of the nine known metal-rich asteroids and is located in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Lead scientist Lindy Elkins-Tanton of Arizona State University expressed excitement about the mission, stating, “It’s long been humans’ dream to go to the metal core of our Earth… There’s one way in our solar system that we can look at a metal core, and that is by going to this asteroid.”

Scientists believe the asteroid to be approximately 144 miles (232 km) across at its widest point and 173 miles (280 km) long, with a surface brimming with iron, nickel, and other metals. They also anticipate the presence of silicates and expect the surface to be covered in fine metal grains from cosmic impacts.

In addition to offering insights into the formation of the solar system, the Psyche mission aims to answer fundamental questions about life on Earth. The asteroid could shed light on the origins of life and the factors that make our planet habitable. The core of Earth, composed primarily of iron, generates a magnetic field that protects our atmosphere and enables life to flourish.

The $1.2 billion mission, led by Arizona State University on behalf of NASA, will take a roundabout route to reach the asteroid. The spacecraft will use Mars for a gravity boost in 2026 before reaching Psyche in 2031 and attempting to enter orbit around it.

Overall, the Psyche mission promises to revolutionize our understanding of planetary cores and provide invaluable insights into the cosmic processes that shaped our solar system.

