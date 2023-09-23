逸耘居

科学

好奇号火星车到达火星上有趣的位置

By曼波布雷西亚

23 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
好奇号火星车到达火星上有趣的位置

The Mars Curiosity rover has reached Gediz Vallis Ridge on Mount Sharp, after a challenging climb since 2014. This ridge provides evidence of Mars’ watery past, with lakes and rivers that existed around 3 billion years ago. During that time, massive debris flows caused mud and car-sized boulders to cascade down the mountain. Over time, the Martian winds sculpted the material, resulting in the formation of the ridge.

Geologist William Dietrich expressed awe at the events that took place, stating, “Huge rocks were ripped out of the mountain high above, rushed downhill, and spread out into a fan below.” Curiosity’s journey to the ridge was not easy, as it required years to find a suitable route. NASA described it as running up a sandy dune covered in boulders.

Once the rover reached the ridge, it captured 136 images. NASA stitched these images together to create a mosaic, providing scientists with a closer look at the boulder-strewn Gediz Vallis Ridge on Mount Sharp.

The challenging trek to the ridge not only satisfied scientists’ curiosity but also provided them with an opportunity to study rocks from the top of the three-mile-tall mountain. Ashwin Vasavada, Curiosity’s project scientist, expressed excitement, stating, “It’s a thrill to be able to reach out and touch rocks that were transported from places high up on Mount Sharp that we’ll never be able to visit with Curiosity.”

While Curiosity explores Gediz Vallis Ridge, the Perseverance Rover, another car-sized robot from NASA, is searching for signs of past microbial life in Mars’ Jezero Crater. Scientists are particularly interested in what may have once existed below the dried-out and irradiated Martian surface.

With the progress being made by these rovers and the data they gather, our understanding of Mars’ history and potential for life continues to expand.

