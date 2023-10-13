逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

波音 CST-100 Starliner 计划于 2023 年 XNUMX 月首次载人飞往国际空间站

By加布里埃尔博塔

13月 2023日，XNUMX
Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is targeting its first crewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS) in April 2023, according to NASA. The specific launch schedule is yet to be officially confirmed.

The Starliner team, led by Boeing Vice President and Starliner Manager Mark Nappi, aims to have the spacecraft ready by March. The crewed flight, known as NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT), is planned to occur no earlier than mid-April.

The CFT mission will send NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on a demonstration flight to confirm the capabilities of the Starliner system. The spacecraft will launch atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

During the mission, the crew and spacecraft will spend approximately eight days at the space station before returning to Earth. The return will be facilitated by a parachute and airbag-assisted desert landing in the western United States.

Boeing has faced challenges in preparing the Starliner for its first crewed flight. The initial uncrewed test flight was initially scheduled for 2017 but encountered various issues causing delays. The 2019 launch ended in failure as the capsule failed to reach the correct orbit for the ISS. After three years of corrective work, the Starliner successfully completed an uncrewed test flight to the space station in 2022.

Previous plans had aimed for a crewed flight in April 2022, but challenges prompted multiple delays. Nevertheless, NASA sees the Starliner as a valuable addition to its transport capabilities for journeys to and from the ISS, alongside its reliance on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Sources: NASA, Boeing

