逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 解开了小行星 Bennu 的秘密：知识宝库和外星生命的潜力

By罗伯特·安德鲁

16月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 解开了小行星 Bennu 的秘密：知识宝库和外星生命的潜力

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully delivered a collection of asteroid Bennu’s regolith, creating a buzz around the world. This achievement marks a significant milestone in unraveling the mysteries of our solar system’s origins and the potential existence of extraterrestrial life.

The mission, initiated in 2016, aimed to study the rocks and debris of Bennu, seeking answers to the enigmas hidden within. With the arrival of these invaluable samples, scientists have already made intriguing discoveries. The dark, carbon-rich rocks suggest the presence of vital ingredients for life, along with subtle indications of water.

Interestingly, the water found within the samples is not in its liquid form but trapped within mineral structures. Scientists, like Jason P. Dworkin, the project scientist for OSIRIS-REx, are avidly exploring the presence of minute water pockets within mineral grains. Similar discoveries have been made in certain meteorites, providing potential insights into the origins of life.

Utilizing a range of analytical tools such as scanning electron microscopes, infrared imaging, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis, scientists are embarking on a preliminary journey to decode the composition of the regolith. While the team has yet to access the interior of the sample canister, they have already studied “bonus” material found on the collection apparatus, canister lid, and base. This examination has revealed concrete evidence of water and high levels of carbon within these particles.

The samples are proving to be a goldmine of data, with further studies promising to uncover profound insights. The OSIRIS-REx team has formulated twelve significant hypotheses regarding these samples, focusing on the quest for organic compounds essential for life and understanding the ancient history of our solar system.

Portions of the regolith will be sent to institutions worldwide for meticulous analysis, while substantial reserves are earmarked for future research endeavors. Jason P. Dworkin has expressed his hopes that these samples will inspire future generations of scientists to make groundbreaking discoveries beyond our current imagination.

In the coming weeks, months, and years, the global scientific community eagerly awaits the revelations that will emerge from these extraordinary samples. This mission highlights the insatiable thirst for knowledge within humanity and brings hope for profound discoveries regarding our cosmic origins.

来源：
– NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任务
– Jason P. Dworkin, project scientist for OSIRIS-REx

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

新研究探讨了有机物对谷神星的影响

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

动物何时首次进化？ 解决争论的新方法

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

“火环”日食吸引了数百万地球人

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

新研究探讨了有机物对谷神星的影响

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

动物何时首次进化？ 解决争论的新方法

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

“火环”日食吸引了数百万地球人

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

水膜在化学转化中的作用

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论