逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

NASA 的小行星 Bennu 的 OSIRIS-REx 样本揭示了生命构建模块的证据

By加布里埃尔博塔

13月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spaceship recently delivered a sample of dirt from the Bennu asteroid, and scientists have been studying it to gather information about the birth of the solar system and the potential for life on Earth. After just a few weeks of analysis, the researchers have already found indications of the building blocks of life.

The sample’s black rocks are rich in carbon, and there is evidence of water trapped in minerals. The scientists have utilized a range of instruments, including scanning electron microscopes, infrared, X-ray diffraction, and chemical element analysis, to gain initial insights into the composition of the regolith, or rocky dirt, from Bennu. They have focused on the material found on the collection device and canister, as the interior of the canister has not been opened yet.

Initial findings from a 3D computer model of one particle indicate a significant amount of carbon and evidence of water, although the water is not in a liquid form but rather trapped in minerals. The sample itself appears black and rocky, likely due to the high abundance of carbon and the presence of magnetite, a common mineral found on Earth.

Going forward, the scientists have 12 major hypotheses about the sample, which they aim to further analyze and interpret. This analysis will shed light on the presence of organic compounds necessary for life and provide insights into the history of the solar system. Portions of the regolith will be sent to other institutions while most of it will be preserved for future research, allowing future generations of scientists to make further discoveries.

Although these initial findings are just the beginning, with much more to learn in the coming weeks, months, and years, the OSIRIS-REx team is optimistic that the sample holds the promise of spectacular discoveries.

Sources: NASA, Insider

By 加布里埃尔博塔

