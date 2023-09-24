逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局太空舱将携带迄今为止收集到的最大的小行星样本降落在犹他州沙漠

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美国宇航局太空舱将携带迄今为止收集到的最大的小行星样本降落在犹他州沙漠

A NASA capsule is scheduled to land in the Utah desert on Sunday, bringing with it the largest asteroid samples ever collected. The Osiris-Rex probe, which launched in 2016, landed on the asteroid Bennu and collected approximately nine ounces of dust from its surface. Scientists are eager to study the sample in order to gain a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and how Earth became habitable. The sample will also provide insights into the types of asteroids that could pose a threat to Earth.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson described the sample return as “historic” and comparable to the Apollo moon rocks returned to Earth. The return of the capsule will involve a dangerous maneuver, with a fiery descent through Earth’s atmosphere. The capsule will slow its descent with two parachutes, with the potential for a “hard landing” if they fail to deploy correctly. If successful, the sample will be transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

The scientific community eagerly awaits the results of the analysis on the sample, which will be announced at a news conference on October 11. The majority of the sample will be preserved for future study, while a portion will be used for immediate experiments. Some of the sample will also be sent to Japan and Canada, who partnered in the mission.

The study of asteroids is crucial for understanding the formation and evolution of the solar system. Scientists believe that asteroids delivered organic material and potentially water to Earth, contributing to the development of life. Bennu, in particular, is of interest due to its rich carbon composition and the presence of water molecules locked in minerals. Understanding Bennu’s composition could also be important for future attempts to mitigate the risk of an asteroid collision with Earth.

Sources: NPR, Space.com

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

塔斯马尼亚虎：科学家从灭绝动物中回收 RNA

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

奥西里斯-雷克斯号宇宙飞船将携带贝努样本返回地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

月球冰之谜：揭开起源

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

塔斯马尼亚虎：科学家从灭绝动物中回收 RNA

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

奥西里斯-雷克斯号宇宙飞船将携带贝努样本返回地球

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

月球冰之谜：揭开起源

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任务将把小行星样本带回家

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论