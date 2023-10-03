逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局计划执行探测来自月球背面微弱无线电信号的任务

By加布里埃尔博塔

3月 2023日，XNUMX
美国宇航局计划执行探测来自月球背面微弱无线电信号的任务

NASA is planning to launch a mission in 2024 to place a small spacecraft on the far side of the moon in order to detect faint radio signals from the universe’s distant past. The mission, called the Lunar Surface Electromagnetic Experiment-Night (LuSEE-Night), aims to place a radio telescope on the moon’s far side to observe the universe without the interference of Earth’s radio, TV, and cellphone signals.

The moon’s far side is permanently shielded from Earth’s electromagnetic noise pollution, making it an ideal location for a radio telescope. The telescope, consisting of four antennae arranged in a cross atop a rotating platform, will be able to scan for radio waves at wavelengths that are difficult to detect from Earth. It is particularly interested in picking up signals from the Dark Ages, a period when the early universe had cooled enough to allow the formation of hydrogen atoms, but before the formation of the first stars and galaxies.

The LuSEE-Night mission will rely on lunar-orbiting communication satellites to transmit information back to Earth, as it will be out of the communication range. It will also need to recharge its batteries during the lunar days, which last for two weeks, in order to function during the equally long nights. The mission is expected to last for 18 months and is considered a proof-of-concept for future, larger missions.

来源：
– Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, Breadcrumb Trail Links World News, National Post

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

NGC 4654 的壮观图像：室女座星团中的中间螺旋星系

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

通过美国宇航局阿尔忒弥斯计划进行月球探索旨在解开深空秘密

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NGC 4654 的壮观图像：室女座星团中的中间螺旋星系

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

通过美国宇航局阿尔忒弥斯计划进行月球探索旨在解开深空秘密

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

管理 Cookie 设置对用户隐私的重要性

4月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论