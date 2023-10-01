逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局发布了前所未见的土星月球照片

By罗伯特·安德鲁

1月 2023日，XNUMX
美国宇航局发布了前所未见的土星月球照片

NASA has shared new images of one of Saturn’s moons, Pan, comparing its unique features to various food dishes. The photos were captured by the Cassini spacecraft and reveal the moon in unprecedented detail. The ridge around Pan’s equator gives it a distinctive “dumpling” shape, similar to another moon called Atlas. Pan orbits Saturn from within a gap in one of the planet’s rings and completes an orbit every 13.8 hours at an altitude of 83,000 miles.

The images portray different perspectives of Pan, with one appearing to be from above and the other from below. This variation in angles occurred as the Cassini spacecraft passed within 15,300 miles of the moon, marking the craft’s closest-ever encounter with Pan.

Pan was first discovered by M.R. Showalter, who used images captured by the Voyager 2 spacecraft. Currently, Saturn is known to have 145 moons, as recognized by the International Astronomical Union. In May of this year, a team of scientists led by Edward Ashton discovered an additional 62 moons. The influx of newly discovered moons led to the adoption of names from various mythologies beyond Greco-Roman, such as Gallic, Inuit, and Norse stories.

NASA elaborates that Pan, named after the Greek god of nature and the forest, is a satyr, which resembles a man with the hind legs and hooves of a goat.

These fascinating images provide valuable insights into the composition and characteristics of Saturn’s moon, Pan, further enhancing our understanding of the diverse and complex nature of the solar system.

来源：
– NASA (www.nasa.gov)
– Space.com (www.space.com)
– Fox News (www.foxnews.com)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

NASA 的 LHASA 2.0 荣获滑坡分析年度软件奖

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

研究金星上的火山流：为未来的任务做准备

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜发现爱因斯坦环和古代超新星

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

NASA 的 LHASA 2.0 荣获滑坡分析年度软件奖

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

研究金星上的火山流：为未来的任务做准备

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜发现爱因斯坦环和古代超新星

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

为什么稀土元素难以提取

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论