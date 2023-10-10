逸耘居

科学

近距离观察“火星上的熊”

加布里埃尔博塔

10月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA recently shared an intriguing image on its social media platforms, igniting the curiosity of millions. The picture, taken by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) on December 12, 2022, showcases a peculiar formation that some have likened to a bear. However, the truth behind this image is not as sensational as it may seem.

The MRO, a spacecraft designed to investigate the presence of water on Mars, regularly captures photographs of the planet’s surface from an altitude of 156 miles. One particular image, which was shared on the University of Arizona’s blog on January 25, 2023, caught the attention of many due to its resemblance to a bear-like figure.

This phenomenon, known as pareidolia, occurs when people perceive meaningful patterns or faces in random objects or images. In the case of the “Bear on Mars,” the V-shaped hill creates the illusion of a nose, two impact craters form the eyes, and a circular fracture pattern completes the head. However, according to NASA, this formation is simply “a hill on Mars with a peculiar shape.”

Pareidolia is a common human tendency, often observed when individuals gaze up at clouds and spot shapes such as animals or objects. It is a fascinating aspect of our perception that highlights our inclination to find familiarity even in unfamiliar surroundings.

While the “Bear on Mars” has captured the imagination of many, it serves as a reminder of the role pareidolia can play in our interpretation of images. Our minds naturally seek out patterns, connections, and meaning, sometimes leading us to see things that aren’t really there.

In conclusion, the bear-like formation on Mars that recently gained attention is a prime example of pareidolia at work. It serves as a fascinating reminder of our human tendency to find recognizable shapes and meaning in unfamiliar objects or data. Perhaps next time you gaze at the sky or explore distant planets, you may discover your own interpretations within the cosmos.

来源：
– NASA: no URL
– University of Arizona’s blog: no URL

By 加布里埃尔博塔

