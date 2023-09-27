逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

OSIRIS-REx 小行星样本罐七年来首次打开

By加布里埃尔博塔

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
OSIRIS-REx 小行星样本罐七年来首次打开

Scientists at NASA’s Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston have successfully opened the canister containing the sample collected by the OSIRIS-REx mission from the asteroid Bennu. This marks the first time the canister has been opened in over seven years.

The lid of the canister was lifted two days after the OSIRIS-REx return capsule landed in the desert of northern Utah. The lid-opening operation left scientists in awe as they discovered dark powder and sand-sized particles inside.

The powder and particles found in the canister were once part of the surface of the asteroid Bennu. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft was launched in September 2016 and arrived at Bennu in December 2018. In October 2020, it successfully collected a substantial sample from the asteroid’s surface using its Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism.

The asteroid sample arrived in Utah inside the return capsule on September 24th and was subsequently transported to the Johnson Space Center in Houston on September 25th. The sample will now be stored and curated at JSC, with the team overseeing its distribution to scientists worldwide.

The collected sample holds great scientific value and will be studied for decades to come. Researchers hope to gain insights into the formation and early evolution of the solar system, as well as the potential role of carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu in seeding Earth with the necessary ingredients for life.

However, the immediate work of studying the main asteroid sample cannot yet begin. The team at JSC needs to disassemble the intricate TAGSAM apparatus to access the sample, a process that will require careful precision and significant time.

NASA plans to unveil the Bennu sample on October 11th during a webcast event. This highly anticipated reveal will provide valuable information about the asteroid and the mysteries of our solar system.

来源：
– NASA’s Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science (ARES) division
– NASA 约翰逊航天中心 (JSC)
– NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 任务

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

NASA 宇航员在创纪录的太空停留 371 天后返回地球

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

月船三号任务：冰冻之旅即将结束

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

三叶虫化石揭示了最后一餐的令人难以置信的细节

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

NASA 宇航员在创纪录的太空停留 371 天后返回地球

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

月船三号任务：冰冻之旅即将结束

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

三叶虫化石揭示了最后一餐的令人难以置信的细节

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

EXO-熔岩世界：揭示地球的演化

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论