逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新视野号和哈勃望远镜联手观测天王星和海王星

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新视野号和哈勃望远镜联手观测天王星和海王星

The New Horizons spacecraft, famous for its flyby of Pluto in 2015, is embarking on a new mission to observe Uranus and Neptune. These two distant planets are the least-visited in our solar system and present a unique opportunity for scientists to gather more information about them. To aid in this endeavor, NASA is reaching out to amateur astronomers to submit their observations of Uranus and Neptune.

Only Voyager 2 has visited Uranus and Neptune briefly in the past, making the information we have about these planets limited. New Horizons, however, provides a backward-looking view of the planets from its position in the Kuiper Belt, where Pluto resides. The Hubble Space Telescope will observe the illuminated sides of the planets, while New Horizons will capture photos of their dark sides, with the Sun in the distance.

Amateur observations are crucial in painting a complete picture of the planets, as they can track characteristics such as bright features in the atmospheres of Uranus and Neptune. With limited observing time for New Horizons and Hubble, amateur data can continue to improve our understanding of these distant worlds.

To contribute, amateur astronomers can post their images of Uranus and Neptune online using the hashtag #NHIceGiants on X (formerly known as Twitter) or Facebook. Alternatively, images can be submitted online with relevant information such as the date, time, and filter bandpass used.

Uranus and Neptune are currently visible for most of the night, with Uranus rising and setting later than Neptune. Uranus can be found in the constellation Aries between Jupiter and the Pleiades, while Neptune is in southwestern Pisces. Observing these distant planets requires patience and a good-sized telescope, but the effort is worth it to further our knowledge of the solar system’s most distant worlds.

来源：
–美国宇航局
– TheSkyX

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

利用光与植物交流

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

国际空间站的未来：美国宇航局计划控制脱轨

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

ISRO准备恢复与Chandrayaan-3着陆器的通讯

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

利用光与植物交流

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

国际空间站的未来：美国宇航局计划控制脱轨

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

ISRO准备恢复与Chandrayaan-3着陆器的通讯

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

当阳光返回月球南极时，印度空间研究组织正在等待维克拉姆着陆器的信号确认

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论