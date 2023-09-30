逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

在木星卫星欧罗巴上发现生命的新证据

By加布里埃尔博塔

30 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
在木星卫星欧罗巴上发现生命的新证据

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has made a momentous discovery, providing compelling evidence of potential signs of life on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. Through the use of its powerful infrared camera, the telescope captured images of Europa’s frigid landscape, revealing the presence of carbon dioxide, a critical component for the existence of life.

This groundbreaking revelation, published in the journal ‘Science’ on September 21, 2023, was the result of collaborative efforts from two independent teams of astronomers. Their meticulous study found a significant abundance of carbon dioxide on Europa, indicating the possibility of a thriving biosphere beneath the moon’s icy exterior.

Europa, known as one of the top contenders for hosting extraterrestrial life, possesses a vast ocean beneath its icy crust, which contains twice the amount of water compared to Earth’s oceans. The discovery of carbon dioxide raises exciting questions about the moon’s potential habitability.

While the presence of carbon dioxide is a crucial building block for life, NASA scientists caution that it alone is not enough to sustain life. In addition to carbon dioxide, life requires an energy source, organic nutrients, and a continuous supply of organic molecules. This discovery prompts further investigation into Europa’s potential as a breeding ground for life forms.

Researchers focused their attention on Europa’s Taro Regio region, a rugged area abundant in ice, where a high concentration of carbon dioxide was detected. This finding led scientists to hypothesize that substances from the depths of Europa’s ocean may have surfaced, serving as vital clues about the presence of a hidden biosphere.

Samantha Trumbo, a researcher at Cornell University, shed light on this groundbreaking discovery by explaining that the carbon dioxide likely originated from Europa’s ocean depths. This revelation aligns with previous data from the Hubble Space Telescope, which identified ocean-derived salts in the same region. These findings strengthen the idea that carbon, a fundamental element for biological life, may have surfaced alongside these salts.

In conclusion, the latest findings from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope provide compelling evidence of potential signs of life on Jupiter’s moon, Europa. The presence of carbon dioxide on Europa raises exciting possibilities regarding the existence of a hidden biosphere, further igniting human curiosity about the prospects of life beyond Earth.

定义：
– Infrared camera: A device that uses infrared radiation to capture images.
– Biosphere: The region of the Earth or another planet occupied by living organisms.
– Habitable: Capable of supporting life.
– Concentration: The amount of a particular substance in a given region.
– Extraterrestrial: Originating from or existing outside the Earth.

来源：
– “Science” journal, September 21, 2023, publication of the study.
– NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
– Hubble Space Telescope.
– Samantha Trumbo, researcher at Cornell University.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在完成一年的太空任务后返回地球

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

令人震惊的图像揭示了“银河洋葱”和引力透镜现象

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 完成了历史性的小行星样本返回任务

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在完成一年的太空任务后返回地球

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

令人震惊的图像揭示了“银河洋葱”和引力透镜现象

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 完成了历史性的小行星样本返回任务

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

十月将为观星者带来壮观的天文事件

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论