逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

NASA成功取回首个小行星样本：为科学研究开辟新机遇

By加布里埃尔博塔

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA成功取回首个小行星样本：为科学研究开辟新机遇

NASA has accomplished a major milestone in space exploration by successfully retrieving America’s first-ever asteroid sample. The seven-year-long mission of the “OSIRIS-REx” spacecraft concluded with the safe landing of a capsule containing the precious cargo in a desert in Utah on September 24. This achievement not only signifies the completion of a historic mission but also marks the beginning of an exciting new era in the field of astronomy.

The target of this mission was the asteroid named Bennu. Chosen for its estimated age of 4.5 billion years, studying a sample of Bennu could provide valuable insights into the early stages of our solar system. Additionally, Bennu’s size and orbit made it an ideal candidate for this mission, as it periodically intersects Earth’s orbit every six years. By studying Bennu, we may also gain knowledge to aid in the planning of future planetary defense missions, considering the slight possibility of a future collision between Bennu and our planet.

Following the safe retrieval of the capsule, NASA used a helicopter to transport it to a clean room for further examination and preservation. Subsequently, it was transferred to Johnson Space Center in Houston for detailed analysis. In the coming weeks, scientists will meticulously examine and catalog every particle of the estimated 8.8 ounces of rock and dust stored within the canister. While some samples will be immediately analyzed, the rest will be distributed among scientists worldwide for further study.

The analysis of these samples and the images captured during the mission will be shared with the public during a live broadcast on October 11. This significant achievement paves the way for future scientific discoveries and deeper understanding of our solar system.

来源：
——美国宇航局局长比尔·尼尔森
– Dante Lauretta, principal investigator for OSIRIS-REx at the University of Arizona.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

一项新研究显示，海底蕴藏着数十亿吨甲烷气体

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

国际天文学家团队揭示了中等质量黑洞的形成机制

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在太空长期停留后返回地球

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

一项新研究显示，海底蕴藏着数十亿吨甲烷气体

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

国际天文学家团队揭示了中等质量黑洞的形成机制

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在太空长期停留后返回地球

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

迁徙的座头鲸与海藻进行嬉戏行为

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论