逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航局发现小行星样本含有黑色尘埃和碎片

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美国宇航局发现小行星样本含有黑色尘埃和碎片

NASA scientists have found black dust and debris on the avionics deck of the canister holding the first deep space asteroid sample collected in U.S. history. The discovery was made after removing the aluminum lid from the canister of the OSIRIS-REx mission. The dust is believed to be part of the sample and will undergo a quick analysis.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, which launched in September 2016, collected samples from the carbon-rich asteroid Bennu using a long stick vacuum. However, some of the sample’s contents were lost due to a jammed door after collection. The spacecraft has now begun its journey back to Earth after observing and collecting samples over a period of seven years.

Bennu is considered the most “potentially hazardous” asteroid in the solar system, with a less than 0.05% chance of impacting Earth in the late 2100s. Some scientists believe that asteroids like Bennu may have played a role in making Earth habitable by delivering essential elements such as water, atmospheric molecules, and organic materials necessary for the origin of life.

The sample, consisting of about a cup of rubble, was recently delivered to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Curation experts will disassemble the Touch and Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism (TAGSAM) to access the sample inside. A new laboratory specifically designed for the OSIRIS-REx mission will be used for this purpose.

To preserve the sample’s integrity, the TAGSAM will be placed in a sealed transfer container to maintain a nitrogen environment for up to two hours. It will then be transferred to a “glovebox,” allowing scientists and engineers to work with the sample without contamination.

The reveal of the sample will be livestreamed on NASA’s website on October 11 at 11 a.m. ET.

来源：福克斯新闻（未提供网址）

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

NASA 实习计划：开启您的科学与工程职业生涯

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

中国将于6年发射嫦娥六号月球探测器

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

ISRO 负责人表示，Chandrayaan-3：Vikram 着陆器和 Pragyan 漫游车处于睡眠模式

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

NASA 实习计划：开启您的科学与工程职业生涯

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

中国将于6年发射嫦娥六号月球探测器

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

ISRO 负责人表示，Chandrayaan-3：Vikram 着陆器和 Pragyan 漫游车处于睡眠模式

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

布莱恩·梅帮助美国宇航局将小行星样本带回地球

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论