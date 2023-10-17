逸耘居

科学

美国宇航局在小行星样本中发现地球生命起源的潜在线索

By曼波布雷西亚

17月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA has announced that samples collected from the asteroid Bennu contain carbon, water, and possible insights into the origins of life on Earth. The samples were collected by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft, which spent two years studying Bennu before descending to its surface and returning to Earth.

The initial analysis of the “bonus” sample collected from Bennu’s exterior is highly promising. Scientists identified abundant carbon, as well as clay minerals containing water. These elements could have potentially crashed into Earth billions of years ago, assisting in the development of life on our planet.

While the main sample chamber has yet to be opened, the material found on the exterior of the canister was carefully preserved for analysis. NASA and scientists around the world will spend the next two years studying the samples in detail. The agency has committed to preserving at least 70% of the sample for research that will continue for decades.

These findings open up new possibilities for understanding the processes that led to the emergence of life on Earth. By studying the composition of asteroids like Bennu, scientists hope to gain insights into the ingredients necessary for life and how they may have been transported to our planet.

The investigation into the asteroid samples represents a significant step forward in our understanding of the origins of life. The data collected from Bennu has the potential to reshape our knowledge of the universe and our place within it.

By 曼波布雷西亚

