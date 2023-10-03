逸耘居

美国宇航局将新视野号任务再延长五年

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

3月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA announced on Friday that it will extend the New Horizons spacecraft mission for at least another five years as it continues its journey through the Kuiper Belt. The mission will provide valuable insights into our solar system and offer unprecedented opportunities for multidisciplinary science.

The decision to extend the mission was made to maximize its scientific potential. New Horizons, which launched in 2006, successfully completed its primary objective of exploring Pluto and then went on to study the Kuiper Belt object Arrokoth. The mission has provided groundbreaking discoveries, such as the formation process of Arrokoth through a gentle merger of smaller objects.

However, there were concerns about the future direction of the mission. NASA proposed a move to the Heliophysics Division after 2024, but the principal investigator, Alan Stern, argued that the best scientific return would come from further exploration of the Kuiper Belt. As a compromise, the extended mission will be jointly managed by the Planetary Science and Heliophysics divisions and will focus on gathering heliophysics data starting in 2025.

Despite the shift in focus, there is still a possibility of encountering another Kuiper Belt object in the future. The spacecraft will preserve fuel and reduce operational complexity as a search is conducted for a potential flyby candidate. This extension secures five more years of operations for New Horizons, with the possibility of further extensions if resources permit.

NASA will need to allocate funding for the extended mission in the coming years. As a starting point, funding within the New Frontiers program will be rebalanced to accommodate the operation of New Horizons. Future projects may be affected as a result.

The New Horizons mission has already made significant contributions to our understanding of the solar system, and this extension will enable the spacecraft to continue its exploration and scientific investigations for years to come.

