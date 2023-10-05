逸耘居

NASA 发布 XNUMX 月"火环"日环食的交互式地图

加布里埃尔博塔

5月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA 发布 XNUMX 月“火环”日环食的交互式地图

NASA has unveiled a new interactive map called “Eclipse Explorer” for the upcoming annular solar eclipse on October 14th. The map is based on NASA’s previously released eclipse maps, but includes additional interactive layers to provide real-time information and enhance the viewing experience.

The “Eclipse Explorer” map features dynamic layers that show the percentage of the sun that will be covered during the peak of the eclipse. It also displays the outlines of areas where the duration of the “ring of fire,” the darkest part of the moon’s shadow that causes the eclipse, is highest. Additionally, the map showcases the path and shapes of the antumbra, the moon’s cone-shaped shadow, as well as the brighter penumbra, which results in a partial solar eclipse.

While the map provides specific eclipse timings and weather information for cities, it lacks detailed information for visitors to key parts of the path, such as Utah. However, NASA’s new eclipse maps face tough competition from other interactive maps, including Eclipse2024.org’s Eclipse Simulator, which offers a detailed visual representation for hundreds of locations. TimeAndDate.com also provides a simulation of what the eclipse will look like for specific locations along with a timetable.

It’s important for observers to wear solar eclipse glasses throughout the event to protect their eyes. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun due to its position in its orbit. On October 14th, the moon will block the middle part of the sun, creating a brief ring called an annulus. The eclipse will pass over several US states, including Oregon, Texas, California, Nevada, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico. It will then continue to Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

To safely view the eclipse, it is crucial to avoid looking directly at the partial or annular phases without certified eye protection. Whether you are in the Americas or any other location during the eclipse, solar eclipse glasses are necessary to ensure safe viewing.

