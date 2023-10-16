逸耘居

美国宇航局宇航员弗兰克·卢比奥最怀念的太空生活是什么

16月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA astronaut Frank Rubio recently returned to Earth after spending a record-breaking 371 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS). During a Q&A session, Rubio shared what he would miss most about life in space.

One of the things Rubio mentioned was the experience of floating in microgravity. He described it as fun, making him feel like a little kid. However, he also acknowledged the challenge of working in such an environment, as objects tend to float away. Despite the difficulties, the feeling of weightlessness was something he thoroughly enjoyed.

Nevertheless, the most significant thing Rubio will miss is the breathtaking view of Earth from space. He described it as spectacular and unique, highlighting the ability to look down at our planet from 250 miles above. Even during tough days or moments, simply gazing out of the window for a few seconds would lift his spirits.

To obtain the best views, astronauts often visit the Cupola module, which features seven windows offering unobstructed vistas of Earth and beyond. Some astronauts, like French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, even plan their visits to coincide with flyovers of stunning natural features to capture incredible images.

Rubio’s space mission was initially planned for six months but was extended due to an issue with the Soyuz spacecraft that brought him to the ISS. Although he missed his family, the extra time allowed him to enjoy more views of Earth and more floating around than he had originally anticipated.

Overall, Rubio’s experience highlights the joy of floating in microgravity and the awe-inspiring view of Earth from space. These elements undoubtedly make life in orbit aboard the ISS a unique and memorable experience.

资料来源：美国宇航局

By 加布里埃尔博塔

