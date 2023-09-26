逸耘居

科学

NASA 计划到 2031 年退役国际空间站

By罗伯特·安德鲁

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA 计划到 2031 年退役国际空间站

NASA has announced its plan to retire the International Space Station (ISS) by 2031. The space agency has set the retirement plan in motion, with the first stages scheduled to begin in 2026.

The decision comes after years of discussion and planning on the future of the ISS. As the aging space station nears the end of its operational life, NASA has determined that it is more cost-effective to retire the ISS rather than continue to maintain it.

NASA plans to bring the ISS down from orbit and crash it into the Pacific Ocean. This controlled deorbit maneuver will ensure the safe disposal of the space station without posing any risk to populated areas on Earth.

While the retirement of the ISS may be seen as the end of an era, NASA is already looking ahead to the future of human space exploration. The agency is actively working on the development of the Lunar Gateway, a new space station that will orbit the Moon. This lunar outpost will serve as a staging point for crewed missions to the lunar surface and potentially beyond.

The retirement of the ISS will also open up opportunities for commercial space ventures. With the space station no longer in operation, private companies will have the potential to utilize the existing infrastructure for a variety of purposes, such as space tourism or scientific research.

Overall, NASA’s decision to retire the ISS marks a significant milestone in space exploration. As the space agency looks to the future, it will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in human spaceflight.

定义：
1. International Space Station (ISS): A space station, or a habitable artificial satellite, in low Earth orbit. It serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory.
2. Lunar Gateway: A proposed space station in lunar orbit that will act as a staging point for human missions to the Moon.

来源：
– Stacy Liberatore, Daily Mail.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

