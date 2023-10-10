逸耘居

科学

By曼波布雷西亚

10月 2023日，XNUMX
为纳奈莫的日偏食观赏活动做好准备

The Nanaimo Astronomy Society is organizing a public viewing event to witness a rare celestial phenomenon – a partial solar eclipse. The event will take place on Saturday, October 14, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at Pipers Lagoon Park.

A partial solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes in front of the sun, but its apparent size is not large enough to entirely cover it, creating what is known as an annular solar eclipse. Although viewers in Nanaimo will not be able to see the “ring of fire” effect seen in areas of annular totality, they can expect to witness a partial eclipse that will cover approximately 77% of the sun’s disc.

Safety is of utmost importance when observing such events, as it is never safe to look directly at the sun without proper safety viewing glasses or solar filters on telescopes. To ensure the public’s safety, the Nanaimo Astronomy Society will provide solar viewing telescopes and solar glasses for attendees to use during the event.

The eclipse will be visible low on the southeast horizon, starting at 8:08 a.m. The maximum eclipse, with 77% coverage, will occur at 9:19 a.m., and the event will end at 10:37 a.m. It is important to note that the viewing event is weather-dependent, and any cancellations due to poor weather conditions will be announced on the Nanaimo Astronomy Society website and their Facebook page.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to witness a partial solar eclipse. Join the Nanaimo Astronomy Society and fellow space enthusiasts for an unforgettable experience of our celestial wonder.

来源：
– Nanaimo Astronomy Society (www.nanaimoastronomy.com)
– Nanaimo Astronomy Society’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/groups/nanaimoastronomy)

