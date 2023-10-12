逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究表明，快速辐射爆发与中子星上的星震有关

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12月 2023日，XNUMX
新研究表明，快速辐射爆发与中子星上的星震有关

A recent study conducted by the University of Tokyo has shed light on the mysterious origin of Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), which are rapid blasts of radiation that sweep over Earth. FRBs are invisible to the human eye but can be detected by radio telescopes. They are extremely powerful and can outshine an entire galaxy. However, their source remains unknown.

Neutron stars, or “dead stars,” are emerging as potential suspects for the cause of FRBs. Neutron stars are formed when massive stars undergo supernova explosions and collapse, leaving behind a dense core. These stellar remnants have incredibly strong magnetic fields and can rotate up to 700 times per second.

The new research shows that starquakes on the surface of neutron stars could be responsible for FRBs. A starquake is a sudden shift that occurs on the surface of a neutron star, similar to an earthquake on Earth. The twisting of the strong magnetic fields on the star could potentially cause stress that leads to a starquake.

By analyzing the timing and emission energies of repeating FRB bursts, researchers discovered several similarities between FRBs and earthquakes. These similarities include the probability of aftershocks occurring, the rate of aftershocks decreasing with time, and the aftershock rate remaining constant even if the average rate of FRB-earthquake activity changes significantly.

These findings suggest that neutron stars have a solid crust that, when disturbed by starquakes, releases a tremendous amount of energy in the form of FRBs. Further analysis of new FRB data is needed to fully confirm this theory and gain more insights into the fundamental laws of nuclear physics.

来源：
– University of Tokyo: http://www.astron.en.strefa.pl/MNRAS_V.0000.html

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论