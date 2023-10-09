逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究深入了解阿罗科斯的神秘土丘

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

9月 2023日，XNUMX
新研究深入了解阿罗科斯的神秘土丘

A recent study led by researchers at the Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) has shed light on the unique mounds that cover the surface of the trans-Neptunian object 486958 Arrokoth. This peculiar object, also known as Ultima Thule, was visited by NASA’s New Horizons space probe in 2019, making it the farthest object ever visited by a spacecraft from Earth.

Arrokoth, a cold classical Kuiper belt object, has a curious hourglass shape and unusual mound structures on its surface. The new study suggests that these mounds likely have a common origin, possibly serving as “building blocks” that can provide insights into the formation of planetesimals.

The research team, led by Dr. Alan Stern, Principal Investigator of the New Horizons mission, identified a dozen mounds on Arrokoth’s larger lobe, Wenu, that are similar in size, shape, coloration, and reflectivity. Additionally, three more mounds were discovered on Arrokoth’s smaller lobe, Weeyo.

Dr. Will Grundy, a co-investigator of the New Horizons mission, compared the mounds to the surface of a raspberry composed of smaller subunits. The team’s findings suggest that Arrokoth’s geology aligns with a model of planetesimal formation called streaming instability. This model proposes that particles orbiting in a gas disk eventually concentrate into clumps that grow over time due to increased orbital velocity.

By studying the sizes of Arrokoth’s mounds, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the formation of planetesimals. The insights from this study could also be valuable for future missions, such as NASA’s Lucy space probe and the European Space Agency’s Comet Vision Program, which will explore similar objects.

Further research and comparisons with other planetesimals will help determine if similar formation processes took place on these space objects. The team presented their findings at the American Astronomical Society’s Division for Planetary Sciences meeting and published a paper in the Planetary Science Journal.

来源：
– “New Study Reveals Insights into the Unusual Mounds on Arrokoth” – Southwest Research Institute
– “The Properties and Origin of Kuiper Belt Object Arrokoth’s Large Mounds” – Planetary Science Journal

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

研究发现太空天气扰乱夜间鸟类迁徙

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

探索海王星：利用海卫一的大气层来减慢航天器的速度

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

星特朗 Skymaster 15×70 双筒望远镜：以实惠的价格欣赏星空

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

研究发现太空天气扰乱夜间鸟类迁徙

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

探索海王星：利用海卫一的大气层来减慢航天器的速度

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

星特朗 Skymaster 15×70 双筒望远镜：以实惠的价格欣赏星空

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 的詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜捕捉到了小麦哲伦星云中恒星形成区 NGC 346 的令人惊叹的图像

10月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论