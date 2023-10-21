逸耘居

科学

巴布亚新几内亚的"大龙虾"被冲上岸：它是类似美人鱼的生物吗？

罗伯特·安德鲁

21月 2023日，XNUMX
巴布亚新几内亚的“大龙虾”被冲上岸：它是类似美人鱼的生物吗？

A mysterious and intriguing discovery has captivated the world as a mermaid-like creature washed ashore in Papua New Guinea on September 20, 2023. Experts are examining the creature and considering it a ‘Globster’, a term used to describe masses of marine flesh that are occasionally found on beaches in varying states of decay.

Environmental scientist Helene Marsh believes that the lifeless lump is the remains of a decomposed cetacean. Sascha Hooker, a marine mammal specialist, concurs with this assessment. Moreover, Erich Hoyt, a researcher at Whale and Dolphin Conservation in the UK, suggests that the globster could possibly be a dugong, also known as a sea cow. Hoyt believes that the creature has been dead for several weeks.

The discovery of this fascinating creature has sparked widespread interest and discussion. While some may be quick to associate it with legendary mermaids, scientists remain focused on understanding the true nature of the specimen. Further examination and analysis will shed light on its exact species and the circumstances leading to its appearance on the beach.

The scientific community eagerly anticipates further updates and research findings that may unravel the mystery surrounding this captivating creature. Understanding the creatures that inhabit our oceans is crucial for the preservation and conservation of marine life, and discoveries like this contribute to expanding our knowledge and fostering a deeper appreciation for the wonders of the natural world.

定义：
– Globster: Masses of marine flesh found on beaches in varying states of decay.
– Cetacean: A group of marine mammals that includes whales, dolphins, and porpoises.
– Dugong: A large marine mammal, often referred to as a sea cow, which inhabits coastal waters in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

来源：
– Environmental scientist Helene Marsh
– Marine mammal specialist Sascha Hooker
– Researcher Erich Hoyt at Whale and Dolphin Conservation in the UK

(Note: The social media posts included in the source article were removed.)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

