By加布里埃尔博塔

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
绘制神秘的仙女圈：全球现象

A new study has revealed that the strange circular patches known as “fairy circles” are not limited to Namibia and Australia, but can be found across 15 countries and 250 locations worldwide. These enigmatic patterns consist of bare soil surrounded by rings of vegetation, and their formation has puzzled scientists for decades.

Using artificial intelligence to analyze satellite images, researchers identified 263 sites where fairy circles have been observed. These sites include regions in the Sahel, Western Sahara, the Horn of Africa, Madagascar, southwest Asia, and central Australia. The study’s findings indicate that fairy circles are far more common than previously believed.

The study also identified certain soil and climate characteristics associated with the presence of fairy circles. These include low nitrogen content in the soil and an average rainfall of less than 200 mm/year. Factors such as albedo and the state of aquifers were considered in the analysis. The researchers suggested that the excessive use of groundwater in arid areas could disrupt the formation of fairy circles.

Understanding the causes and ecological importance of these vegetation patterns is crucial. Research on the impact of fairy circles on ecosystem functioning and their potential as indicators of ecosystem degradation due to climate change is now possible. The study has also led to the creation of a global atlas of fairy circles and a database that could aid further research on their resilience to climate change and other disturbances.

In conclusion, the mapping of fairy circles across various countries sheds new light on their global distribution and provides valuable insights into their formation and ecological significance. Further research will be needed to unravel the mysteries of these intriguing patterns and their potential role in understanding the effects of climate change on ecosystems.

来源：

– “Mapping of fairy circles expands their global dimensions” – Universidad de Alicante (UA)
– Study published in the journal PNAS, titled “Global distribution and environmental conditions of fairy circles”

By 加布里埃尔博塔

