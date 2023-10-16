逸耘居

科学

PRDM16 基因突变在先天性心力衰竭发展中的作用

By加布里埃尔博塔

16月 2023日，XNUMX
Researchers at the Experimental and Clinical Research Center (ECRC) have found that mutations in the PRDM16 gene can lead to an increased risk of congenital heart failure, especially in women. The team, led by Sabine Klaassen and Jirko Kühnisch, discovered that these genetic alterations affect the metabolism of heart muscle cells, causing the heart to weaken. Female mice with the PRDM16 gene mutation were found to experience more severe heart problems than their male counterparts, contrary to previous assumptions.

Through experiments with mice, the researchers established a clear link between PRDM16 mutations and heart failure. They discovered that the deactivation of the PRDM16 gene results in changes to the fat and glucose metabolism within the heart cells. This, in turn, causes the heart muscle to become spongy, enlarged, and less effective at pumping blood.

The study’s findings are particularly significant as they contribute to a genetic database that can be used for diagnostic purposes. By identifying the PRDM16 mutation through genetic testing, cardiologists will have a better understanding of the underlying cause of heart disease in affected individuals. Furthermore, the research suggests that these genetic changes may also play a role, albeit to a lesser extent, in heart failure that occurs in older patients.

This study’s implications are far-reaching, as it offers insight into the mechanisms behind heart failure and provides a starting point for more targeted treatments. The researchers plan to continue investigating the gender differences in heart metabolism to better understand why female mice are more susceptible to the detrimental effects of PRDM16 mutations.

(Source: Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine)

