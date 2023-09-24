逸耘居

NASA 成功为阿耳忒弥斯二号月球任务进行模拟发射日测试

24 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
NASA 成功为阿耳忒弥斯二号月球任务进行模拟发射日测试

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen, recently completed a simulated launch day test at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida as part of NASA’s Artemis II mission. This mission is a crucial step in the agency’s plans to return humans to the Moon and send them to Mars.

During the test, the crew followed the procedures they will undergo on launch day. They woke up at their crew quarters in Kennedy’s Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkouts building and put on test versions of the Orion crew survival system spacesuits. They then traveled to Launch Pad 39B in NASA’s new Artemis crew transportation fleet. Upon arrival, they boarded the mobile launcher and entered the white room inside the crew access arm.

The completion of this test is significant as it ensures that both the crew and the ground systems teams at Kennedy are well-prepared and understand the timeline for launch day events. The Artemis II mission will be the first flight with crew aboard the new Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. Its primary goal is to verify that the spacecraft’s systems function seamlessly with a crew in the deep-space environment.

The journey will begin at Kennedy Space Center, where the four astronauts will board the Orion spacecraft powered by the SLS rocket. After launch, multiple orbit-raising maneuvers will be performed to place the spacecraft on a lunar free return trajectory. Throughout the trajectory, the crew will be hands-on, piloting Orion during proximity operations and evaluating various systems. They will also test communication and navigation systems to ensure readiness for the lunar flyby.

Artemis II serves as a prologue for the Artemis III mission, where history will be made as humans return to the Moon and eventually set their sights on Mars. NASA’s exploration efforts are aimed at expanding our knowledge of the universe and benefitting humanity.

来源：
–美国宇航局
– NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems Program
– NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS)

